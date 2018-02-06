World Marathon Challenge ends in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Participants in the World Marathon Challenge finally finished the grueling challenge in South Florida.

The worldwide marathon, which ended Monday, required participants to run seven marathons on seven continents — all in seven days.

The first part of the challenge began in Antarctica. From there, runners traveled around the globe before they finished in Miami.

By the time runners crossed the finish line, participants ran 183 miles for the week.

