Worker transported after being shocked in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was shocked in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 52nd Avenue and 36th Street at around 10:40 a.m., Thursday.

Fire officials said after the man was shocked while at work, he fell off a ladder.

He was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

7Skyforce captured paramedics putting the victim in the back of a waiting ambulance.

