MIAMI (WSVN) - A contractor at a Florida Power and Light substation has been transported to the hospital after getting shocked and falling from a ladder in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to an FPL facility located at 3701 Bird Road, just after 10 a.m., Wednesday.

Employees told rescue crews the man was on a ladder while he was working and was shocked before falling 8 feet to the ground.

The victim sustained a head injury and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

FPL officials said the victim was a contractor working on an assigned project.

The incident remains under investigation.

