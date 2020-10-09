Worker transported after falling from crane in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after falling in a piece of construction equipment from a crane in Hallandale Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at an apartment building along the 1900 block of South Ocean Drive at around 10:30 a.m., Friday.

Rescue officials said the worker was in a Bobcat being brought up by a crane to the fifth floor of the building when the equipment dropped approximately 50 feet.

Witnesses said the person who was operating the machinery climbed into it while it was hovering near the fifth-floor balcony.

“Big bang! Big crash!” said witness Kim Wedel. “I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe they’re trying to do something like that. That’s something you see on ‘The Weirdest Videos.'”

Officials said the victim only sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The victim was transported to Aventura Hospital for further evaluation.

The worker is said to be part of a demolition crew working to tearing down a building.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified of the incident and is expected to investigate.

