Worker shocked by power cable in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has been hospitalized after he was shocked by a power cable in Fort Lauderdale.

He was trimming a tree in the area of Southwest Eighth Avenue and 18th Street at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday when he came in contact with a power line.

Florida Power and Light crews responded to the scene and cut off power in the area so firefighters could bring him down from the tree.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries.

