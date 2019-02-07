Worker rescued from construction building in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had to be rescued from a construction site after suffering an injury on the job.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were sent to the building along South Federal Highway and Southeast Second Street, Thursday morning.

Busy morning in downtown Ft Lauderdale. Here’s @FtLaudFire rescuing an injured construction worker at 200 S Federal Hwy. Just blocks away from courthouse scene. @SkyforceHD over both. pic.twitter.com/GFyw5E6yLh — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) February 7, 2019

Officials said the 35-year-old suffered a back injury on the fifth floor.

Since the building has no working elevators, rescuers had to reach the wounded worker using a crane and basket.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene as they put the worker into and ambulance to be transported to Broward Health.

He was last listed in stable condition.

