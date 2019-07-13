Worker rescued after boom truck malfunction leaves him stuck in bucket

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a worker in Homestead after his boom truck malfunctioned, leaving him stranded about 30 feet in the air.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northeast 31st Street and 41st Place, at around 1:30 p.m., Saturday.

Officials said the worker was fixing a light outside of a Pollo Tropical restaurant when the boom of his truck stopped working, leaving him stuck in the bucket.

Firefighters raised their own bucket and quickly brought the worker back down.

No one was injured.

