Worker OK after bucket truck breaks down in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bucket truck broke down in Fort Lauderdale causing traffic delays for morning commuters.

Crews responded to the scene along the ramp that runs from southbound Interstate 95 to eastbound 595, near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, just after 8:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The bucket truck operator is said to have climbed up the crane arm back onto the ramp after the truck’s hydraulics gave out.

The ramp has been completely shut down.

The man appears to be OK.

Drivers in the area can expect heavy traffic delays.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.