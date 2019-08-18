Worker medevaced from cargo ship at Port Everglades due to heat exposure

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a worker in a cargo ship docked at Port Everglades after he passed out due to heat exposure.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the medical emergency at berth 15, just before noon, Sunday.

Officials said the victim, believed to be 25 years old, was loading concrete inside the belly of the ship when he apparently lost consciousness.

Rescuers began treating the man with oxygen and intravenous fluids, but he was too weak to walk, and he was 50 feet down in the ship’s cargo hold.

BSFR’s Technical Rescue Team used a ladder truck to reach the worker. They were able to secure the man onto a portable stretcher and lift him out of the ship’s hold.

Paramedics continued to treat the patient on the dock before transporting him to Broward Health Medical Center in fair condition. He is expected to recover.

