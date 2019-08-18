Worker medevaced from cargo ship at Port Everglades due to heat exhaustion

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a worker in a cargo ship docked at Port Everglades after he passed out from heat exhaustion.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the medical emergency at berth 15, just before noon, Sunday.

Officials said the victim, believed to be 25 years old, was loading concrete inside the belly of the ship when he apparently lost consciousness.

“He’s in the hull. He’s lying up against the side,” said BSFR Firefighter Mike Beolet.

However, officials said, they were initially unable to reach the worker.

“We don’t see the patient,” said BSFR Capt. Kevin Meyers.

Officials said the worker was six stories below, so getting to him would be tall task.

“The patient was down inside the hull, they said approximately 36 feet,” said Beolet.

However, BSFR’s Technical Rescue Team knew how to retrieve the victim.

“They set up a rope system and moved the ladder truck over, and we get it in position to where we can effectively pull the patient up,” said Meyers.

Crews used their ladder truck as a high point and latched together a portable pulley stretcher. They were then able to secure the man onto the stretcher and lift him out of the ship’s hold.

“We had to take him up approximately 40, 45 feet, get over the deck and then all the way back down to the ground level,” said Beolet.

After the patient was hoisted to safety, paramedics treated him on the dock before transporting him to Broward Health Medical Center in fair condition.

Temperatures outside reached 90 degrees Fahrenheit Sunday afternoon, but inside the steel container cargo ship, they rose even higher.

“I’d say anywhere between 105 and 110 degrees, especially for a worker who’s working several hours,” said Meyers.

And that’s why timing, training and determination were critical to rescuing this patient stuck in a steep situation.

“From the way that we respond, to the way that we provide appropriate medical care, to the way that we patch the patient and effectively transport him to the hospital, that’s what we shoot for,” said Meyers. “A good response time, within what they call the ‘golden hour,’ we get the patient to the hospital, and that’s our goal.”

The worker is expected to make a full recovery.

