Worker injured at Brickell construction site lowered via crane

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews had to lower a man to the ground with a crane after he was injured in an accident on the 49th floor of a building under construction in Brickell.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, the worker was several stories up at the construction site near Brickell Avenue and Southeast 10th Street when some machinery hit him in the head, Monday afternoon.

Due to the building being under construction, firefighters from the technical rescue team responded to the scene and needed to lower the victim to the ground using one of the cranes.

The extent of the man’s injuries remain unknown.

