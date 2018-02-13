Worker hurt after electrocution in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Pike Electric worker has been rushed to the hospital after he was electrocuted in Miami.

The employee was working in the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and 34th Street when he came in contact with a downed line.

The worker was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.

