FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger on the job for sent a worker in Fort Lauderdale to the hospital.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the man got his fingers stuck inside the gears of a machine as he was trying to clean it, Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at a tile business near Southwest 21st Terrace and 10th Court in Fort Lauderdale.

Firefighters managed to take apart the machine and free the man.

He was taken to a nearby hospital.

