Worker fired after being caught on video dangling from Miami-Dade Fair ride — pants down

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A scare in the air caught on cellphone video at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition led a worker to lose his job.

The footage captured a man holding on tightly, feet off the ground and pants falling, as the Power Surge ride rapidly spun at the West Miami-Dade location, Thursday.

The video then shows the man apparently mooning fair goers as the ride continued to spin.

Fair organizers said this was an employee with the company who runs the fair rides. Organizers said the man, who was not working that day, entered a restricted area and grabbed onto the ride.

A spokesperson with North American Midway Entertainment, the company that runs the rides at the fair, released a statement to 7News that reads in part, “As soon as the operator saw the person hanging from the ride, the ride was immediately stopped. The employee was removed from the ride and has since been terminated. No guests or riders were affected as a result of this incident.”

No injuries were reported.

