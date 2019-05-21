Worker falls 15 feet through Lauderhill roof, suffers minor injuries

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker suffered minor injuries after plunging 15 feet through the roof of a Lauderhill store.

The incident happened at the Dollar General Store on North State Road Seven and 12th Street, Tuesday morning.

Update: Worker fell 15 feet through roof into store, and sustained minor injuries. Dollar General Store has been closed by the Lauderhil Building Official due to the roof being unsafe. https://t.co/qMsLodIakt pic.twitter.com/0C3gZYyCOG — LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) May 21, 2019

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said the victim suffered minor injuries.

City building inspectors have shut down the business because they said the roof was unsafe.

