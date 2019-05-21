Worker falls 15 feet through Lauderhill roof, suffers minor injuries

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker suffered minor injuries after plunging 15 feet through the roof of a Lauderhill store.
The incident happened at the Dollar General Store on North State Road Seven and 12th Street, Tuesday morning.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said the victim suffered minor injuries.
City building inspectors have shut down the business because they said the roof was unsafe.
