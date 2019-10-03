Worker electrocuted at Hialeah construction site

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has died after being electrocuted at a construction site in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene located along 42nd Street and Palm Avenue at approximately 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

There has been an electrocution incident. PIO is enroute. Media staging area will be on: Palm Avenue and 42 St. — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) October 3, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where authorities could be seen near a body covered by a yellow tarp on the roof of a building under construction.

A Florida Power and Light crew is also on the scene investigating a power line running across the building.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.