Worker dies after falling at Hallandale Beach construction site

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after falling at a construction site in Hallandale Beach.

Hallandale Beach Police and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southeast 10th Street and Third Avenue at around 9:30 a.m., Friday.

Rescue officials said a worker on the 28th floor of the building fell and suffered serious injuries.

He was about to be transported from the scene when he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating what caused the victim to fall.

Officials said the cause of death is unknown.

