Man airlifted after suffering injury in Medley

MEDLEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A man had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured in Medley.

He was said to be working at a warehouse near Northwest 101st Street and 91st Court on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. and transported him as a trauma alert patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The cause of his injury is currently unknown.

