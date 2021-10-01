DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has been airlifted to the hospital after they were trapped in a crane in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a medical call at a waste processing plant along Northwest 97th Avenue and 70th Street at approximately 10:15 a.m., Friday.

The victim sustained serious injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.