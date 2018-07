MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization received a large donation from the Woody Foundation.

The Woody Foundation donated $26,000 to The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis, Thursday.

James “Woody” Beckham was paralyzed back in 2011.

He has spent the last five years raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to donate to local charities.

