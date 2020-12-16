Woodlands staff, residents at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach receive COVID-19 vaccine

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents and staff at a nursing home in Pompano Beach are getting ready to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

As soon as the vaccine made its way to Florida, healthcare workers have been lining up to get it, but now the community’s most vulnerable members are getting a chance to get their dose.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, staff members and residents at Woodlands at John Knox Village began getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Approximately 170 residents and staff members will get the vaccine.

The National Guard responded to the nursing facility to secure the vaccine vials before they were administered.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also arrived at the facility to be a part of the historic moment.

Vera Leip, an 88-year-old retired school teacher, was the first resident to get the vaccine.

“I hope it’ll keep me from getting COVID,” she said.

She told 7News she feels lucky to not have contracted the virus thus far and that she was excited to get the vaccine.

Getting the vaccine was 100% voluntary for the residents and staff.

“We’re excited to be selected, the first community in Broward County, to receive the vaccine,” said John Knox Village Director of Health Mark Rayber. “Over 90% of our elders have signed up to receive the vaccine this morning and almost 80 of our employees.”

Officials with the Florida Department of Health will return to the facility in approximately three weeks to administer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

At that time, if anyone else at the facility wants to get vaccinated, they will be able to do so.

