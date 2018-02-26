Wooden planks fall off truck on I-95 causing traffic delays

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of wooden planks fell off of a truck traveling along Interstate 95.

7Skyforce flew over the scene along the South Florida highway after the wooden planks fell off of the truck that was traveling toward the Dolphin Expressway, Monday morning.

Several pieces of wood also fell into the parking lot below.

No one was hurt, but traffic was backed up temporarily.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.