Women involved in Miami Beach brawl with pro boxer share story in new bodycam video

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released bodycam footage of officers talking with a group of women who were involved in a brawl with a professional boxer inside a Miami Beach parking garage.

“He was following her,” one victim said. “No, no, we don’t know them. He was trying to talk to me, and I told him, ‘Go away,’ and he started a fight with him and her.”

Surveillance video showed the aftermath of the bloody June 2018 brawl inside the garage.

The fight involved 21-year-old professional boxer Shakur Stevenson.

“One has a white tank top. The other one has like a tan black stripes. They have cameras here,” the other victim told police.

The women told police Stevenson provoked the attack.

They said he and an acquaintance followed them and made sexual advances.

When the women told the pair to go away, they said Stevenson hit one of their boyfriends.

Workers at the valet didn’t step in to help stop the fight, said the women.

“When we got here, the guys that are working here, they didn’t do [expletive]. They were just watching, and the guys were calling each other by name,” the first female victim said.

Police later arrested Stevenson and his friend in the lobby of the Shore Club South Beach.

Surveillance video of the brawl surfaced Wednesday.

The video was provided by 640 The Hurricane Talk Show Host Andy Slater, and it showed Stevenson and 32-year-old David Grayton getting the best of the group.

Authorities said Grayton fought the women, and one got punched in the face.

The other was hit repeatedly before she came at Grayton again.

Investigators said Stevenson could be seen in the video hitting and kicking the man on the ground before he and Grayton took off.

Both Stevenson and Grayton face battery charges. Their next court date is scheduled for May 30.

