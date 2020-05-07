‘Women in White’ delivering masks to first responders across South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - More people have banded together to give out donations to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization First Wave Volunteers will be delivering KN-95 masks in three different cities across South Florida to support first responders.

It’s part of the organization’s Women in White campaign, where they show up in a white car, dressed up in hazmat suits and hand out the masks.

The color white is meant to symbolize cleanliness and purity from the disease.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.