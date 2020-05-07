‘Women in White’ deliver masks to first responders across South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders have banded together to give out donations to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization Third Wave Volunteers delivered KN-95 masks in three different cities across South Florida to support first responders.

7News cameras captured volunteers dropping up face masks at Jesse Trice Community Health Center in Miami Gardens.

“It’s a very serious situation and that’s why we’re out providing PPE to all of the frontliners,” said Dr. Alison Thompson, the founder of Third Wave Volunteers, “because we are also first responders, and we understand the importance of this.”

The special deliveries are part of the organization’s Women in White campaign, where they show up in a white car, dressed up in hazmat suits and hand out the masks.

The color white is meant to symbolize cleanliness and purity from the disease.

