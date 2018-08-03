Women caught on surveillance using stolen debit card in Pembroke Pines

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities are looking for two women who were caught on surveillance video using a stolen debit card in Pembroke Pines.

Officials said the women used the debit card at a Publix, near Northwest 160th Avenue and Pines Boulevard, July 12.

The card, police said, belonged to another woman whose purse was ransacked at the furniture store she worked at, earlier that day.

Authorities said the duo entered L’andolo Furniture & Art and inquired about different pieces of furnitures.

As a salesperson was busy answering one of the woman’s questions, the other stayed behind looking at chairs.

The employee left her purse on a shelf by the chairs, and, police said, the woman took off with her debit cards.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

