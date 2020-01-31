MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of women are in the spotlight for this year’s Super Bowl set to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive coach Katie Sowers, one of three female coaches in the NFL, will be the first female to coach in the Super Bowl come Sunday.

“Women can lead men,” Sowers said. “Being the first female in the Super Bowl, it’s surreal.”

“She brings the energy to practice,” 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. “She’s awesome out there.”

The 33-year-old Sowers is not the only woman in this year’s Super Bowl that is making headlines. The owners of both teams are both women.

Denise Debartolo York is the owner of the San Francisco 49ers, and Norma Hunt is a part owner of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hunt’s children own most of the team, but she is considered to be the first lady of football. Lamar Hunt, her late husband, is considered to be one of the fathers of the football people know today.

Hunt has never missed a Super Bowl, and she will be attending her 54th to watch the Chiefs in the competition for the first time in 50 years.

“The Chiefs and the 49ers are run by women, and then, you have two women headlining the halftime show,” singer and actress Jennifer Lopez said. “It’s just very empowering for us.”

Lopez and Shakira are expected to set the stage on fire on the 50-yard line during the Super Bowl’s halftime show.

“No one would have ever thought I would end up performing at the Super Bowl,” Shakira said.

Also on the lineup of women, Demi Lovato will be singing the national anthem, and gospel singer Yolanda Adams will be performing a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

From the opening act and halftime, to a woman accepting the Lombardi, this is no doubt the Super Bowl’s year of the woman.

