NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is sharing her story days after, she said, her miniature dachshund was attacked by another dog near her apartment building.

Lauren Wion said the dangerous situation unfolded Sunday at a dog park in North Miami.

“Attacks, bites down. We’re struggling. I’m being pulled, dragged, shook,” she said. “I was pretty scared.”

Wion said her miniature dachshund, Louie, was badly injured when another dog broke free from its collar while tethered to a fence.

“He went right for Louie. Like, it was immediate,” she said.

Wion said her pet was bitten all over his body.

“He ended up biting him. You can see the stitches on his back,” she said.

Wion said she suffered some scratches as she picked up her 12-pound dog.

“The dog was just scratching my legs, my stomach, my arms,” she said.

Wion said the angry dog’s owner was on the other side of the fence from her animal and rushed over to help moments later with other neighbors.

“They’re trying to help break it up, trying to get the dog off,” said Wion. “It felt like a lifetime.”

Wion said she was finally able to walk her wounded 1-year-old pup from harm’s way.

North Miami Police and paramedics responded shortly after.

Wion’s neighbor was later paid a visit from animal control and was ordered to keep her dog in quarantine, and building management is aware.

Wion said she still worries about encountering the dog again.

“I don’t feel comfortable,” she said.

There was barking when a 7News crew knocked on the door of the apartment unit where the angry dog’s owner lives, but no one answered.

“I’m 88 pounds. I’m surprised I was even able to save him,” said Wion. “I had to use every ounce of strength in my body to do that. I never stopped holding on to Louie.”

Wion’s vet bill will likely exceed $1,000, and her neighbor told her she can’t pay it.

