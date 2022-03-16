MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman’s house was ransacked in Little Havana and her dog is now long gone.

“I shouldn’t have to go through this,” said Ashley, who’s home was broken into.

Pictures show the mess.

“They came in. They took everything,” said Ashley.

The Miami mom spent the day cleaning up.

“Really, in reality, they’re not robbing me, they’re robbing my kids,” said Ashley.

Sunday morning, at around 3 a.m., someone walked out with a ton of Ashley’s stuff.

“All my electronics, all my purses. They literally took everything that’s worth any type of money, they just grabbed and left,” said Ashley.

What this mystery man didn’t take with him was evidence: the tool, Ashley said, he used to break in.

Ashley shared her surveillance video exclusively with 7News.

“There’s a camera right here, and that’s the one that caught him coming inside and fighting with the gate,” said Ashley.

Miami Police officers dusted for fingerprints throughout the house.

“The fact that they flipped literally everything. My whole closet was just outside. It was just crazy,” said Ashley.

But the most valuable piece of this family that is gone is Kobe, one of their dogs.

“The toughest part was it was Calle Ocho on Sunday,” said Ashley. “I live right next door to it, so if he did not get my dog, anyone else could have during the festival.”

Mom saved up money to get Kobe during the pandemic for her children.

“Let me bring a little bit of joy in the house since we’re stuck in here too,” said Ashley. “We fell in love with him, and he fell in love with us.”

Miami Police officers are looking into this case. Ashley doesn’t know why someone targeted her home.

“My dog is missing, and that’s the only thing I care about,” said Ashley.

Ashley’s dog is micro-chipped, and she plans to give a reward to the person who returns her dog.

