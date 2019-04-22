Woman’s body found on shore confirmed as 4th passenger of fatal boat crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials have confirmed a woman’s body that washed up on shore Monday morning as the fourth passenger of a boat that crashed in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene near First Street and Collins Avenue just before 7 a.m.

The body was discovered near Government Cut where a married couple died and a friend of the couple was injured on Saturday night.

Police have not yet released the woman’s identity.

The couple’s boat carried four people before crashing. One victim was left unaccounted for after a preliminary search.

The deceased victims were identified as Chris and Elis Colgann of Broward County.

Their son, Chris Colgann Jr., spoke to 7News saying his parents had gone out on the boat with Troy Forte and his girlfriend to celebrate his mother’s birthday.

It is believed that Forte was the victim transported to the hospital.

