OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after being bitten by a dog in Oakland Park.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at a dog rescue facility along Northeast Fourth Avenue and East Commercial Boulevard, just before 11 a.m., Thursday.

Cell phone video showed one of the victims being transported in an ambulance.

Rescue officials said 71-year-old rescue volunteer and retired school teacher Pam Robb was bitten by a dog and transported to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries. Shortly after, she succumbed to her injuries.

Another woman by the name of Jan Stanger sustained minor injuries and was transported to Holy Cross Health.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene as animal control crews brought the dog out of the building and put it into the back of a vehicle.

Angie Anobile has opened up about her loss as Robb was her partner for nearly 25 years.

“She truly had passion and walked on this earth with love for everybody and everything, but especially animals,” said Anobile. “I don’t know how I’m going to deal with this just yet.”

Authorities said that the dog is a mixed breed and was rescued in the Everglades by the 100 Plus Abandoned Dogs of the Everglades Florida.

According to the rescue’s Facebook page, the dog’s name is Gladys and was rescued in January.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the two adult females are workers, and one of them was working with the dog when apparently the dog suddenly snapped,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro. “The second adult female tried to aid that first worker, and in the process she herself got injured.”

“I’m really, really very upset about this and that any of those dogs, I mean they are such wonderful dogs,” said Former Rescue Volunteer Linda DeCurzio. “They take such great care of these dogs. They are wonderful with these dogs, and how something like this can happen, it’s unbelievable.”

“It was very well organized. It was safe, um, very well run, and Pam wouldn’t be there any other way, no way,” said Anobile.

Anobile said her focus is on the work volunteers do like Robb, who gives animals a second chance.

“I don’t think you can erase a dog’s memory once it is neglected and abused, but knowing that she was there with them and made a difference, um, it’s an unfortunate tragedy, but that was her love and passion,” said Anobile.

Strangers have dropped off flowers in front of the rescue.

“I feel so bad for them. I don’t know how they are going to overcome this,” said DeCurzio.

The rescue posted a statement Thursday afternoon on Facebook that reads:

“Our hearts are broken for our dear friend Pam. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends. We are all grieving and ask you to please give us time to process this great misfortune and loss of our dear friend. We thank you for your love and patience.”

“I know she will always be in my heart because we are that way,” said Anobile.

She said she will miss her best friend, a woman who spent decades as an educator and loved nature.

“She just had a Zen quality about her, and she was a very balanced, nurturing, loving person, and I just can’t believe she’s not coming home for dinner,” said Anobile.

According to BSO, the shelter said they have never had prior issues with the dog.

7News spoke to Robb’s sister, but she was too emotional to make a comment and is still processing her loss.

This case remains under investigation.

The dog was transported to Broward County Animal Care where it has since been euthanized.

A blood sample was collected from the dog to test for rabies.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.