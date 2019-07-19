Woman with shotgun barricades self inside Sunrise home after dispute

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman with a shotgun has barricaded herself inside her Sunrise home after a dispute.

Sunrise Police responded to the scene in the New Providence section, along the 14000 block of Southwest Ninth Street, just after 6:30 p.m., Friday.

According to police, neighbors were outside their homes, and at some point, there was a dispute with an elderly woman.

Police said the woman had a shotgun, which sent everyone running to their homes. Meanwhile, the elderly woman barricaded herself inside her home.

John Petlicka, a resident in the area, said the Friday night situation is unique to the neighborhood.

“We’ve been here about 20 years,” Petlicka said. “It’s a great, quiet neighborhood. Great for kids. This cul-de-sac, our kids played with every neighbor’s kids. Never had anything like this before. This is unique. It’s not a typical Friday — or any other day that ends with a ‘Y’ — in this neighborhood. It’s unusual to say the least.”

A 7News viewer captured video on her cellphone of officers in the street along with several police cruisers and SUVs with lights on.

A member of the SWAT team could be heard on a loud speaker near the home calling the woman, “Ms. Jackson.”

