Woman with dementia, Alzheimer’s reported missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for a woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s who was reported missing.
Fifty-six-year-old Wanda Smith was last seen wearing a white shirt and camouflage pants near the 1700 block of Northwest 68th Street, around 1 a.m., Tuesday night.
Smith stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact Detective L. Averhoff or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300.
