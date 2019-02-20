Woman with dementia, Alzheimer’s reported missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for a woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s who was reported missing.

Fifty-six-year-old Wanda Smith was last seen wearing a white shirt and camouflage pants near the 1700 block of Northwest 68th Street, around 1 a.m., Tuesday night.

#MISSING: Wanda Smith, 56 years old, was last seen in the 1700 Block of NW 68 Street. If seen, please call @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/EVocnhguOK — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 20, 2019

Smith stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, contact Detective L. Averhoff or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.