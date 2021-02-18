Woman whose car flipped in SW Miami-Dade hit-and-run shares ordeal amid search for driver

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police continue their search for a hit-and-run driver in Southwest Miami-Dade who sent a woman to the hospital after her car was struck and flipped over.

Miami-Dade Police detectives handed out fliers on Thursday seeking information on the person responsible for the Feb. 11 incident.

Tamika Miller, who remains in the hospital a week after the hit-and-run, said she is thankful to be alive as she continues to recover from her injuries.

“I’m in a lot of pain. I’m not feeling very well at all,” Miller said as she struggled to catch her breath. “I’ve been thanking Jesus that I’m still here. That’s what went through my mind because I could have been dead.”

Miller, a wife and mother of six, was critically injured in the collision, which occurred at around 10 p.m. along Southwest 186th Street and the southbound Florida Turnpike off-ramp.

“I was driving, and all I knew is I looked, and he was speeding doing 200 mph,” Miller said. “That’s all I remember, and I remember him hitting me from the side, and I don’t know what happened after that.”

Detectives said the person responsible for the collision was driving a stolen black BMW M5 when the driver ran a red light and caused the crash.

“The impact was so flagrant and egregious that it overturned the vehicle, causing it to go airborne and landing on its roof,” Miami-Dade Police detective Jeffrey Childers said.

“Both of my arms are smashed, and my pelvis also smashed,” Miller said regarding her injuries. “Then, I had to go through chest surgery because my stomach was in my chest.”

Police said the driver of the stolen car fled the area on foot in a southwest direction.

“I’m sitting here in pain, and he’s out somewhere, and that’s not fair,” Miller said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller said her family cannot visit her in the hospital.

“I can’t see them, they can’t see me, and that’s horrible,” she added. “I can’t even see my kids or my grandkids or nothing.”

Despite having trouble breathing, Miller mustered up the strength to send a message to the person who put her in the hospital.

“He needs to turn himself in,” Miller said. “He needs to turn himself in. That’s all I want him to do and have a heart.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.