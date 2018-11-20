Woman who claimed toddler was in stolen car arrested

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who reported a kidnapping in Southwest Miami-Dade is now the one facing charges.

Miami-Dade Police said she lied to them Sunday night when she claimed there was a 3-year-old child inside her car when it was stolen.

Antoinette Rowan was later arrested, accused of filing a false police report.

The car theft was real, but police said she made up the abduction in hopes of getting officers to find her car faster.

Her car was stolen at a gas station on Southwest 112th Avenue and 220th Street.

Officers said the child was home the whole time with the woman’s adult daughter.

Police have not found the crook or the car.

