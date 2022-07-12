FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search continues for a woman accused of a high-priced heist.

She was caught on surveillance video after she walked into an apartment building with a man in Fort Lauderdale last month.

They were out for the night on Las Olas boulevard.

Two hours later, the woman left the building alone.

Police said she stole more than $50,000 worth of jewelry, electronics and cash from the man.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.