Woman wanted for fraudulent bank transaction in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are reaching out to the public for help identifying a woman, they said, committed bank fraud in Miami Shores.

Detectives said a woman made an illegal transaction totaling $1,200 at a Bank of America drive-thru ATM along Northeast 92nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, back in August.

Moments later, she drove off in a dark gray 2009 to 2014 Nissan Altima. Officials believe the subject to be between the ages of 45 and 55 years old.

If you have any information on this fraud, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

