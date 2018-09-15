Woman transported to JMH as trauma alert following shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was transported to the hospital after a reported shooting at a Hialeah home.

Hialeah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at the home located near East 52nd Street and Eighth Lane, Saturday evening.

Officials said fire rescue transported a woman with gunshot wounds as a trauma alert to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this point.

Police continue to investigate this shooting.

