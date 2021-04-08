Woman transported following suspicious fire at Pompano Beach hotel

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a hotel in Pompano Beach under suspicious circumstances.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Budgetel Hotel, located at 411 NW 31st Ave., just after 6 a.m., Thursday.

Rescue crews said one woman was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s office and Broward Sheriff’s Office as foul play is suspected.

