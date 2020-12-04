Woman transported after shooting in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in North Miami.

According to North Miami Police, officers responded to a shooting behind a Popeyes near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 121st Street at approximately 7:15 a.m., Friday.

A woman was found with a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

