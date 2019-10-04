2 transported after possible bobcat attack in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple in Lauderhill has been transported to the hospital after they were attacked by an animal believed to be a bobcat.
Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of Northwest 44th Street and Inverrary Drive early Friday morning.
Officials said the woman’s husband suffered a leg injury trying to protect her during the attack.
He was also transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
