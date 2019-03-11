Woman transported after hit and run crash in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman has been transported after a hit and run crash in Hialeah.

The 48-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital following a crash in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 42nd Avenue early Monday morning.

A witness on scene said the driver that fled careened into a Leon Medical Center van as well before taking off.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes as Hialeah police investigate.

