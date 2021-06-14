DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire inside a mobile home in Davie.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near the Everglades Lakes Mobile Home Park located in the 5200 block of Southwest 32nd Street, Monday morning.

A woman inside the home suffered significant burns.

She was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Davie Fire Rescue is investigating.

