Woman transported after crash on Juila Tuttle Causeway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been transported to the hospital following a crash on the Julia Tuttle Causeway in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and fire rescue crews responded to the scene at approximately 7:20 p.m., Saturday.

Officials with FHP said a red Nissan coupe lost control and struck the left guardrail.

The passenger the vehicle was ejected and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

Several eastbound lanes were shut down but have since reopened.

