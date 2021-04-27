Woman transported after ceiling collapse at Fort Lauderdale apartment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a ceiling collapse at an apartment building in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 23rd Avenue and Sixth Street, just after 8:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said the ceiling in one unit came down, knocked over furniture and scattered debris all over the unit.

A 50-year-old resident said she was hit in the head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

