MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was transported to the hospital after being stabbed in a carjacking in Miami.

The attack happened in the area of Northwest Second Court and 79th Street, early Monday morning.

Police said when they arrived on the scene they found the woman suffering from stab wounds.

She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The extent of her injuries remains unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more detail on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.