Woman transported after being shot in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews received reports of shots fired on the 1700 block of Northwest 69th Street at around 9:30 a.m., Tuesday.

According to authorities, one woman was shot.

She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.

No names have been revealed by officials.

The shooting remains under investigation.

