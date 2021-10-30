MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a call of a possible shooting along the 1500 block of Collins Avenue at approximately 12:10 a.m., Saturday.

First responders found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound near her abdomen.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

The woman is expected to recover.

Detectives have learned there was some sort of argument between the victim and a female subject, moments before the shooting.

The investigation continues.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

