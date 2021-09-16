HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a shooting at a hotel in Hollywood.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Hampton Inn located on the 2500 block of Stirling Road, just before 6 a.m., Thursday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Bullet holes could be seen in the windows of two rooms on the second floor of the building.

She was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police are now searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

