HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Hollywood.

Police responded to reports of a shooting along the 2500 block of Stirling Road, just before 6 a.m., Thursday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

She was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

Police are now searching for the shooter.

